Maximum temperature to rise 2-3 degrees Celsius in Tamil Nadu: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that the maximum temperature in some parts of Tamil Nadu will increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the coming days.
In a statement, the Department said that the maximum temperature in the state in many areas had increased on Friday much above the normal.
In Vellore, the mercury touched 41.3 degrees Celsius, while in Karur it was 41.6 degrees, Tiruchi 40.7 degrees and Tiruttani 40.6 degrees.
IMD officials said that there the rise in maximum temperature is since the wind direction is likely to change to northerly winds.
They also predicted that there must be a sustained accumulated temperature for heatwave conditions in the coming days.
However, the weathermen also predicted the possibility of summer showers till May 3 due to the presence of a weak weather system and convective activity.
The IMD predicted that on Saturday, there were chances of rain in the Western Ghats and the adjoining districts of Madurai and Karur.
