Meet India's top 10 richest people on Forbes 2018 list

#1 Mukesh Ambani
RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani has emerged as the richest Indian for the 11th consecutive year with a net worth of $47.3 billion, according to Forbes magazine. Ambani is also the year's biggest gainer, adding $9.3 billion to his wealth amid the continuing success of his Reliance Jio broadband telco service.
#2 Azim Premji
According to the 'Forbes India Rich List 2018', Wipro Chairman Azim Premji has retained the second spot with a net worth of $21 billion. Premji gave up studies at Stanford University to look after the family's cooking oil business in 1966 when his father died and expanded into software.
#3 Lakshmi Mittal
ArcelorMittal Chairman and CEO Lakshmi Mittal moved a place ahead to the third slot with a net worth of $18.3 billion, increasing his wealth by $1.8 billion. Coming from a family of businessmen, he separated from his siblings to start Mittal Steel and then went on to merge the company with France's Arcelor in 2006.
#4 Hinduja brothers
The Hinduja brothers are ranked fourth in the list with a net worth of $18 billion. Four close-knit siblings, Srichand, Gopichand, Prakash and Ashok, control the multinational conglomerate, Hinduja Group. Their businesses range from trucks and lubricants to banking and cable television.
#5 Pallonji Mistry
Fifth in the list is Pallonji Mistry with a net worth of $15.7 billion. He controls Mumbai-headquartered engineering and construction giant, the 153-year-old Shapoorji Pallonji Group.
#6 Shiv Nadar
Business magnate Shiv Nadar with a net worth of $14.6 billion is sixth on the list. He co-founded HCL in a garage in 1976 to make calculators and microprocessors. Today, he chairs HCL Technologies, India's fourth-largest software services provider.
#7 Godrej family
In the seventh spot is the Godrej family with a net worth of $14 billion. The Godrej family controls the Godrej Group, a 121-year-old consumer-goods giant. The group was established by lawyer Ardeshir Godrej, who gave up his profession to make locks in 1897.
#8 Dilip Shanghvi
With a net worth of $12.6 billion, Dilip Shanghvi is ranked eight on the list. He borrowed $200 from his father to start Sun Pharmaceutical Industries in 1983 to make psychiatric drugs. The company is now the world's fourth-largest speciality generics maker.
#9 Kumar Birla
#10 Gautam Adani
Last on our list and tenth on the 'Forbes India Rich List 2018', is Gautam Adani with a net worth of $11.9 billion. Ports tycoon Gautam Adani controls Mundra Port, India's largest, in his home state of Gujarat. Adani Group's business spans from power generation and transmission, to real estate and commodities.
