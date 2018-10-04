All set to present strong case against Kulbhushan Jadhav in ICJ: Pakistan

on Thursday said it is ready to present a strong case against former Indian naval officer Commander during the public hearing in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in February next year.

Pakistan's Foreign Office said: "We are fully prepared to present a strong case on Kulbushan Jadhav in the International Court of Justice."

ICJ, the principal judicial branch of the United Nations, will hold a public hearing in the case from February 18 to 21, 2019, in The Hague, the seat of the Court.

India will participate in the first round of oral argument on February 18 between 10 a.m and 1 p.m, while will participate in the oral argument on February 19 in the same time slot. The second round of oral argument for India is scheduled for February 20 (3 p.m - 4.30 p.m), and February 21 for (4.30 p.m - 6 p.m).

On April 10 last year, a Pakistan military court pronounced a death sentence to the retired Indian naval officer. Subsequently, on May 8, India approached the for egregious violations of the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963 by Pakistan in the matter.

On May 18, the court passed an order obligating Islamabad not to carry out the death sentence that was awarded to Jadhav. On September 13, India had filed written pleadings (Memorial) in connection with the case, while Pakistan filed its counter-memorial in December that year.

Jadhav, a former naval officer, was reportedly kidnapped while he was in Iran for business interests.