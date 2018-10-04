All set to present strong case against Kulbhushan Jadhav in ICJ: Pakistan

-
ALSO READ
Pak to file 2nd counter-memorial on Kulbhushan Jadhav case in ICJ on Jul 17
Week-long ICJ hearing in Kulbhushan Jadhav case in February 2019: Report
Pak has 'solid evidence' in Kulbhushan case, hopeful of ICJ win: Minister
Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India submits second round of pleadings at ICJ
Pak says case against India on Kulbhushan Jadhav's conviction strong
-
Pakistan on Thursday said it is ready to present a strong case against former Indian naval officer Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav during the public hearing in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in February next year.
Pakistan's Foreign Office said: "We are fully prepared to present a strong case on Kulbushan Jadhav in the International Court of Justice."
ICJ, the principal judicial branch of the United Nations, will hold a public hearing in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case from February 18 to 21, 2019, in The Hague, the seat of the Court.
India will participate in the first round of oral argument on February 18 between 10 a.m and 1 p.m, while Pakistan will participate in the oral argument on February 19 in the same time slot. The second round of oral argument for India is scheduled for February 20 (3 p.m - 4.30 p.m), and February 21 for Pakistan (4.30 p.m - 6 p.m).
On April 10 last year, a Pakistan military court pronounced a death sentence to the retired Indian naval officer. Subsequently, on May 8, India approached the ICJ for egregious violations of the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963 by Pakistan in the matter.
On May 18, the court passed an order obligating Islamabad not to carry out the death sentence that was awarded to Jadhav. On September 13, India had filed written pleadings (Memorial) in connection with the case, while Pakistan filed its counter-memorial in December that year.
Jadhav, a former naval officer, was reportedly kidnapped while he was in Iran for business interests.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU