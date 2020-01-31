Meet Munna Master, the Muslim bhajan singer just awarded a Padma Shri

The winding roads of Bagru, a quiet village about 32km ahead of the Pink City in Rajasthan, are unusually agog with excitement. The village was thrust into the public eye after the government released this year’s list of Padma Shri awardees on the eve of Republic Day last week.

Munna Master, 61, who has spent his entire life in Bagru, was at the local gaushala (cow shelter) when he heard he was one of the chosen ones. Born Ramzan Khan — he changed his name to Munna Master on all official documents in 2007 for astrological reasons — Munna is a namaz-offering bhajan ...