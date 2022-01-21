Mega bio-CNG plant to start in 15-20 days: Indore civic chief

-
A mega plant established in Indore in Madhya Pradesh will be operational in 15-20 days and start producing bio-CNG from 550 tonnes of liquid waste generated every day in the city, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) commissioner Pratibha Pal said on Friday.
Touted as the largest such facility in Asia by local civic officials, the plant will produce 18,000 kilograms of bio-CNG, which will be used to power IMC's transport buses, as well as a large quantity of compost.
"Testing of machinery at the bio-CNG plant has been completed. We are hoping to start production with full capacity in the next 15-20 days," Pal told reporters.
It has been established over a 15-acre trenching ground in Devguradia area at an investment of Rs 150 crore, with the IMC not having to spend a single rupee on the plant, and the private firm paying the civic body Rs 2.5 crore per year in lieu of liquid waste.
As per the agreement with the firm, bio-CNG will be made available to the IMC at Rs 5 less than prevailing market rates for green gas, officials informed.
The city has a population of 35 lakh and facilities have been created for safe disposal of 600 tonnes each of dry and liquid waste, they said, adding that Indore, which has been named India's cleanest city in the Centre's Swachh Survekshan, works on a 3R model of reduce-reuse-recycle.
