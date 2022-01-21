Fake news: Govt orders blocking of 35 Pak-based YouTube channels, two sites

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has ordered the blocking of 35 channels and two websites which were running anti-India propaganda and spreading fake news "in a coordinated manner".

These websites and channels were being operated from Pakistan, I&B Secretary Apurva Chandra told a press conference on Friday.

Indian intelligence agencies were closely monitoring these social media accounts and websites and flagged them to the ministry for immediate action, he added.

"Vide five separate orders issued under rule 16 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, the Ministry has ordered to block these Pakistan-based social media accounts and websites," the ministry said in a statement later.

The orders were issued on Thursday.

They're channels with a 1.20 cr subscriber base, 130 crore views. Now since this process has started, I'm sure that more & more such channels will get blocked. Our Intelligence agencies are at work. We'll look forward to your support too: Apurva Chandra, I&B Ministry Secy pic.twitter.com/Khg8sB0FLW — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2022

