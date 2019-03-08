Mega facelift of Varanasi ghats to make 500-yr old temple accessible again

“I will come and stand for hours. A genuine devotee doesn’t care about the pain.” If the government eases access to Kashi Vishwanath, good, if not, “baba ki dhunmeinkhaderahenge (will keep standing in lord Shiv’s glory)”, Anand Kumar, a 50-year-old devotee, said.

The devotee was referring to the government’s mega plan under which travelators, or moving walkways, would be put up from the Ganga ghats to ease visits to the temple zone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is laying the foundation stone of the Kashi Vishwanath Heritage Zone in ...