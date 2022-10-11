Megastar Amitabh Bachchan greets fans on 80th birthday at midnight

-
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan rang in his 80th birthday with his fans, whom he fondly calls his extended family, on Tuesday.
The cinema icon stepped out of his Juhu home Jalsa at midnight to greet scores of admirers waiting to catch a glimpse on his special day.
In a video circulating on social media, Bachchan can be seen acknowledging his well-wishers with folded hands. With his personal security in tow, he was also accompanied by his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda.
Hours later, the octogenarian took to his personal blog to once again express his gratitude to fans and well-wishers.
And another 365 ..and another begins .. as do many other begins.. beginnings are required .. they provide ends .. and ends need love and grace and care to be accomplished (sic)
It is impossible for me to even attempt what your love and affection means to me .. so I fold my hands and pray for all in the spirit of generous gratitude .. My love as ever, Bachchan wrote.
In the post, he wished some of the members of his fans, who share their birthday with him.
Bachchan, whose career spans over five decades, was most recently seen in family drama Goodbye. This year he also starred in Jhund, Runway 34 and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.
The actor is currently hosting season 14 of Kaun Banega Crorepati. His upcoming movies include Uunchai and "Project K" with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.
First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 14:17 IST
