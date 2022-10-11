JUST IN
Advanced Covid strain that beats vaccine may emerge this winter: US expert
Amit Shah to visit Bihar on Jayaprakash Narayan's 120th birth anniversary
PM Modi extends wishes to veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan on 80th birthday
Indian-origin banker issued prohibition in 1MDB scandal of ex-Malaysian PM
TMS Ep278: Vande Bharat, wind power, markets, pre-packaged insolvency res.
Ahead of 20th Party Congress, China detects new Omicron sub-variants
Delhi Police busts syndicate of cyber fraudsters, arrests 4 in duping case
J-K allows departmental stores to sell beer under new liquor policy
Punjab Police busts five terror modules, arrests 17 terrorists in 10 days
Jailed separatist leader Altaf Ahmad Shah dies of cancer at AIIMS Delhi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
DY Chandrachud to succeed UU Lalit as the next chief justice of India
Business Standard

Situation peaceful in clash-hit Kolkata area, heavy security in place (

The situation in Ekbalpore area of southwest Kolkata was peaceful on Tuesday morning with police keeping a close watch on the neighbourhood that witnessed communal clashes, officials said

Topics
Kolkata | Communal clashes | Kolkata police

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Security personnel use tear gas to disperse BJP supporters from the Howrah Bridge during their Nabanna Abhijan (March to Secretariat) to protest against alleged corrupt practices of TMC government, in Kolkata (Photo: PTI)
Photo: PTI

The situation in Ekbalpore area of southwest Kolkata was peaceful on Tuesday morning with police keeping a close watch on the neighbourhood that witnessed communal clashes, officials said.

Forty-one people were arrested in connection with the clashes, they said.

"No untoward incident was reported from the Ekbalpore-Mominpore area since Monday evening. The situation is peaceful. Heavy police deployment has been made," a senior Kolkata Police official told PTI.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in the area, which will continue till Wednesday.

"Senior police officers are in the area and prepared to deal with any untoward incident," the official said.

Seven police personnel, including deputy commissioner (southwest) Saumya Roy, were injured in the clashes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kolkata

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 11:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU