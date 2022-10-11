Situation peaceful in clash-hit Kolkata area, heavy security in place (

The situation in Ekbalpore area of southwest was peaceful on Tuesday morning with police keeping a close watch on the neighbourhood that witnessed communal clashes, officials said.

Forty-one people were arrested in connection with the clashes, they said.

"No untoward incident was reported from the Ekbalpore-Mominpore area since Monday evening. The situation is peaceful. Heavy police deployment has been made," a senior Police official told PTI.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in the area, which will continue till Wednesday.

"Senior police officers are in the area and prepared to deal with any untoward incident," the official said.

Seven police personnel, including deputy commissioner (southwest) Saumya Roy, were injured in the clashes.

