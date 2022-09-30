Rajasthan Governor appoints new VCs to eight universities for 3-year term

-
-
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday issued orders for the appointment of vice chancellors to eight universities in consultation with the state government.
According to an official statement, Dr Abhay Kumar Vyas has been appointed the vice chancellor of Agriculture University, Kota; Prof Bagda Ram Choudhary of Agricultural University, Jodhpur; and Dr Arun Kumar of Swami Kesavanand Rajasthan Agricultural University, Bikaner.
Prof Ramsevak Dubey has been appointed the VC of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University, Jaipur; Dr Ajit Kumar to Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Udaipur; and Prof Pradeep Kumar Prajapati to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Rajasthan Ayurved University, Jodhpur.
Prof Kailash Sodhani has been appointed the vice chancellor of Vardhman Mahaveer Open University, Kota; and Dr Balraj Singh of Shri Karan Narendra Agricultural University.
They have been appointed for a term of three years or till they attain the age of 70, whichever is earlier.
First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 07:34 IST
