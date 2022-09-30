Jharkhand cabinet gives nod for inter-state bus terminal in Jamshedpur

The cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal for setting up an inter-state bus terminal and WRD office-cum-commercial facilities at Jamshedpur.

The facility will come up on 13.7 acre of land near Highway-33, an official said.

The bus terminus will be developed on 7.37 acre of land and the WRD office on 3.81 acre, while the commercial facilities will be built on the remaining land parcel, he said.

The cabinet also approved Rs 70.40 crore for the project, which will be developed in public-private-partnership mode, the urban development department official said.

The cabinet gave its nod to a proposal for the construction of three critical care health block hospitals in Lohardaga, Khunti and Saraikela Kharswan districts.

Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel said each will be a 100-bed facility, and a fund of Rs 52.86 crore has been approved for the construction of the hospital building at Lohardaga, she said.

As many as 30 agendas were cleared by the council of ministers on Thursday.

It also gave a go-ahead to the construction of dwelling units for leprosy patients in Ranchi.

The cabinet approved Rs 33.11 crore for construction of 256 dwelling units at Murma area in Ranchi's Nagri block under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana," Dadel said.

The cabinet also approved a proposal of the state civil aviation department for constituting a committee, which will oversee and monitor proposed commercial pilot training, gliding and aero modelling under the flying institute.

