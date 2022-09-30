JUST IN
Rajasthan Governor appoints new VCs to eight universities for 3-year term
GIS 2023 will give flight to 'New India, New Uttar Pradesh': CM Adityanath
India to soon emerge as pillar of global economic revival: Piyush Goyal
North Western Railway to get five 'Vande Bharat' trains next year: Official
Process of compensation claims expedited for Northeast Delhi riots' victims
PM Modi to flag Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Superfast Express today
Team of Indian Army, HMI summit 7,462-metre-high Jonsang peak in Sikkim
Honey trap extortion racket targeting govt officials busted in Srinagar
Only India helped Sri Lanka, Maldives during crisis: RSS Chief Bhagwat
Cinemas bank on 'Vikram Vedha' vs 'PS1' duel after 'Brahmastra' success
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Rajasthan Governor appoints new VCs to eight universities for 3-year term
CM Shinde announces Diwali bonus for health workers, employees, teachers
Business Standard

Jharkhand cabinet gives nod for inter-state bus terminal in Jamshedpur

The Jharkhand cabinet approved a proposal for setting up an inter-state bus terminal and WRD office-cum-commercial facilities at Jamshedpur

Topics
Jharkhand | bus service | inter-state bus terminals

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

bus
Photo: Unsplash

The Jharkhand cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal for setting up an inter-state bus terminal and WRD office-cum-commercial facilities at Jamshedpur.

The facility will come up on 13.7 acre of land near National Highway-33, an official said.

The bus terminus will be developed on 7.37 acre of land and the WRD office on 3.81 acre, while the commercial facilities will be built on the remaining land parcel, he said.

The cabinet also approved Rs 70.40 crore for the project, which will be developed in public-private-partnership mode, the urban development department official said.

The cabinet gave its nod to a proposal for the construction of three critical care health block hospitals in Lohardaga, Khunti and Saraikela Kharswan districts.

Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel said each will be a 100-bed facility, and a fund of Rs 52.86 crore has been approved for the construction of the hospital building at Lohardaga, she said.

As many as 30 agendas were cleared by the council of ministers on Thursday.

It also gave a go-ahead to the construction of dwelling units for leprosy patients in Ranchi.

The cabinet approved Rs 33.11 crore for construction of 256 dwelling units at Murma area in Ranchi's Nagri block under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana," Dadel said.

The cabinet also approved a proposal of the state civil aviation department for constituting a committee, which will oversee and monitor proposed commercial pilot training, gliding and aero modelling under the Jharkhand flying institute.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jharkhand

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 07:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.