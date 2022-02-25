Meghalaya students stuck in Ukraine, CM Sangma seeks MEA intervention

At least 10 students from are stranded in and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma joined his counterparts in other states to seek the intervention by ministry of external affairs to ensure safe return of all those stuck there following a military confrontation with

Received news about students from stranded in # Humbly request Hon'ble Union External Affairs Minister @DrJaishankar Ji to ensure the safe return of all Indian citizens. We are praying for everyone's safety. May peace prevail, Conrad tweeted.

The students are persuing undergraduate studies at the Zaporozhye State Medical University, a family member of one of the students told PTI.

A student has reportedly told his family that tickets purchased for flights to return to India have been cancelled.

Appeals to the Centre have also been made by the chief ministers of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Jharkhand.

An Air India plane that took off for Kyiv in on Thursday morning to bring back Indians from the eastern European nation returned to Delhi due to the closure of Ukrainian airspace amid the Russian military offensive.

