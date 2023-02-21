JUST IN
TMS Ep373: IT layoff, millets market, IT stocks, debt refinancing
Delhi Jal Board joint director arrested in Rs 20 crores water bill scam
Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala: NCS
Unsung heroes of Arunachal to find place in school syllabus: CM Pema Khandu
Delhi-Chennai train stopped at Rajasthan after bomb hoax call, 3 detained
Delhi govt approves construction of two dams on Shah Alam Dam Road
Centre committed to solving Naga political issue, says Amit Shah
Terrorists under pressure, carrying out targeted killings in J&K: Jitendra
Maharashtra citizens have not liked EC's Sena decision: Ajit Pawar
PM Modi stopped Ukraine War to evacuate 22,500 Indian students: JP Nadda
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
TMS Ep373: IT layoff, millets market, IT stocks, debt refinancing
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Meghalaya to get film city if BJP wins polls, says MP Ravi Kishan

'Since the youth of Shillong are immersed in music and art, the BJP will build a film city here if voted to power'

Topics
Meghalaya | North East | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  Shillong 

Ravi Kishan

Actor turned BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Monday claimed that the BJP in Meghalaya will build a film city if the party is voted to power in the February 27 assembly election.

Just as the party did in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP will do the same here, he said.

"Since the youth of Shillong are immersed in music and art, the BJP will build a film city here if voted to power," he said.

Kishan said it will create jobs for the youths in the state.

"From support staff to soundman, to technician, to artists, to managers, a wide variety of job vacancies will be created in the state by the film city," he said.

It will become a tool to showcase the beauty, diversity, culture and rich traditions of Meghalaya to the rest of the world.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Meghalaya

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 08:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU