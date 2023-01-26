Meghalaya to host G20 nations' meet on space in April, governor BD Mishra

Governor BD Mishra on Thursday said the state will be hosting a meeting of the nations in April to discuss how space partnerships can contribute to the economy of the countries.

India has decided to host around 200 meetings across the country during its yearlong Presidency of the influential group. India assumed the Presidency of the for one year from December 1, 2022.

As part of the G20 programme, Shillong will be hosting the Space-20 program on April 17-18, Mishra said, addressing the Republic Day parade at the Polo Ground here.

He said the programme here would be in continuation of the Space Economy Leaders Meeting held by the National Space Agencies of the G20 countries in 2020.

The governor said the meeting was initiated to make space economy a formal agenda item of G20 summits to discuss how space partnerships can contribute to the growth of the economy of the .

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

Lauding the peaceful law and order situation in Meghalaya, Governor BD Mishra said talks with the outlawed armed militant group, the HNLC, has started and the Centre is supporting it.

In a historic development, the HNLC has expressed its willingness for unconditional talks within the framework of the Constitution of India. The talks have since started, Mishra said.

In this regard, we are thankful to the Government of India for their support, he said.

The governor also lauded the initiatives by both Assam and to resolve their long-standing border dispute.

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the two states in the presence of the Honorable Union home minister for resolving six out of the 12 areas of disputes, he stated.

Stating that the government has published its first Sustainable Development Goals Budget Report for overall progress of the state, Mishra urged everyone to jointly promote and take it forward for a better Meghalaya.

Highlighting the natural heritage of the state - living root bridges, waterfalls, caves, sacred groves, the governor said, Our rich cultural heritage is embodied in the practices of the tribal people including dance and music.

He said the state is also known for its unique horticultural products Lakadong turmeric, the sweet Khasi Mandarin oranges and beautiful Eri silk fabrics known as Ahimsa silk.

Mishra also lauded the traditional institutions of governance at the community level promoting conservation practices to improve the ecosystem.

