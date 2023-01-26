JUST IN
Business Standard

Cong launches Hath se Hath Jodo campaign, to highlight Modi govt's failure

The Congress on Thursday launched nationwide 'Hath se Hath Jodo' campaign, under which it plans to reach out to people and make them aware about the "failures" of the Modi government

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Hath Se Hath Jodo campaign, Congress
Photo: Twitter @INCIndia

The Congress on Thursday launched nationwide 'Hath se Hath Jodo' campaign, under which it plans to reach out to people and make them aware about the "failures" of the Modi government.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress posted: "As we celebrate the biggest festival of democracy today, we announce the launch of the #HaathSeHaathJodo campaign. After the immense love received for #BharatJodoYatra, we are sure that the Haath Se Haath Jodo campaign will also win everybody's hearts."

The party workers will deliver a letter written by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and a "charge sheet" against the Central government to each household.

During the programme which is scheduled to end on March 26, party workers will reach out to 2.5 lakh Gram Panchayats, six lakh villages and 10 lakh booths.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had said, "This programme 'hath se hath jodo' will take forward the Congress party symbol and the political message from the Bharat Jodo Yatra."

However, he said that this is a tough task as in some states the organisation is weak, but it will be accomplished.

In the letter, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "There is a palpable economic crisis brewing - joblessness among the youth, unbearable price rise, severe farm distress, and a complete corporate capture of the country's wealth."

He wrote, "People are worried about losing their jobs, their incomes are falling further, and their dreams of a better future are shattering and there is a deep sense of hopelessness across the country.

"Today, even our plurality is under threat. Divisive forces are attempting to turn our diversity against us - different religions, communities, regions are being pitted against each other. These forces, which are only a handful in number, know that only when people feel insecure and scared can they sow the seeds of hatred for the 'other'."

--IANS

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 18:10 IST

