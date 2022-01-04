6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan's Ogasawara Islands: JMA

An with a magnitude of 6.3 on Tuesday struck off Japan's Ogasawara Islands of Tokyo Prefecture, according to the Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The temblor occurred at around 6:09 a.m. local time, with its epicentre at a latitude of 27.1 degrees north and a longitude of 142.5 degrees east, and at a depth of 70 km.

The quake logged five upper in some parts of Ogasawara Islands on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at seven.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)