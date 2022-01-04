6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan's Ogasawara Islands: JMA

-
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 on Tuesday struck off Japan's Ogasawara Islands of Tokyo Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).
The temblor occurred at around 6:09 a.m. local time, with its epicentre at a latitude of 27.1 degrees north and a longitude of 142.5 degrees east, and at a depth of 70 km.
The quake logged five upper in some parts of Ogasawara Islands on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at seven.
So far no tsunami warning has been issued.
