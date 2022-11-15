JUST IN
G20 summit: US Prez Joe Biden meets Indonesian Prez Widodo, PM Modi
Delhi BJP replaces presidents of 6 district units ahead of civic polls
Guj HC judge recuses self from hearing Teesta Setalvad's regular bail plea
Delhi Nurses Federation withdraws call for mass casual leave on Nov 16
G20 Summit in Bali: Must not promote restriction on energy supply, says PM
NSE phone tapping: Delhi HC reserves order on Chitra Ramkrishna's bail plea
India started intense coal gasification drive to reduce emissions: Joshi
Rajasthan ATS, SOG begin probe into Udaipur train track blast on CM orders
Migrants, cheap accommodation reasons behind Thane's burgeoning population
Submitted long-term low emissions growth strategy: India at COP27
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
G20 summit: US Prez Joe Biden meets Indonesian Prez Widodo, PM Modi
Business Standard

Mehrauli murder: Accused should get strictest punishment, says DCW chief

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said the murder of a woman by her live-in partner in Delhi's Mehrauli area is "one of the scariest cases" of her life and demanded stringent punishment for the accused

Topics
Delhi | DCW | Swati Maliwal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Swati Maliwal
Swati Maliwal

DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday said the murder of a woman by her live-in partner in the national capital's Mehrauli area is perhaps "one of the scariest cases" of her life and demanded stringent punishment for the accused.

The woman, Shraddha Walkar, was from Maharashtra and was living here with Aaftab Amin Poonawalla.

Poonawalla allegedly strangled her and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at their residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days, according to police.

"According to media (reports), Aftab used to store food in the same fridge in which he had kept Shraddha's body parts. While the body parts were at his home, he would bring over another woman.

"This is perhaps one of the scariest cases of my life. Aftab should get the strictest punishment," Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Delhi Commission for Women had also issued a notice to the Delhi Police in the matter on Monday and sought an action taken report.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 22:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU