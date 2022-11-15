JUST IN
Business Standard

Guj HC judge recuses self from hearing Teesta Setalvad's regular bail plea

Justice Samir Dave recused himself from hearing regular bail plea of activist Teesta Setalvad in connection with a case of alleged fabrication of evidence in the 2002 Gujarat riots

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Crime branch officials produce social activist Teesta Setalvad at Metropolitan Magistrate Court, in Ahmedabad (Photo: PTI)
Teesta Setalvad (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat High Court judge Justice Samir Dave on Tuesday recused himself from hearing the regular bail plea of activist Teesta Setalvad in connection with a case of the alleged fabrication of evidence to frame innocent people concerning the 2002 Gujarat riots.

When the matter came up for hearing before Justice Samir Dave, he said "not before me," but didn't assign any reason.

Setalvad is out on interim bail granted to her by the Supreme Court on September 2.

The Ahmedabad crime branch had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Setalvad, former DGP RB Sreekumar and ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt after the Supreme Court dismissed a petition challenging the clean chit given by the SIT to then chief minister Narendra Modi and others in 2002 post-Godhra riots cases.

Setalvad and co-accused Sreekumar were taken into custody on July 25. Their bail pleas were rejected by the sessions court on July 30, after which they approached the High Court. Meanwhile, Setalvad secured interim bail from the top court. Later, the HC let out Sreekumar on interim bail.

A day before, another bench of the high court had extended by ten days the interim bail of Sreekumar pending the disposal of his regular bail plea by the sessions court.

Setalvad and the two ex-IPS officers were booked under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to forgery, giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of a capital offence, criminal conspiracy, etc.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 22:32 IST

`
