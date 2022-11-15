JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi BJP replaces presidents of 6 district units ahead of civic polls

Amid discontent over ticket distribution for upcoming civic polls, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta replaced working presidents of the party's 6 districts units with immediate effect

Topics
BJP | Delhi | Civic polls

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BJP
Representative Image

Amid discontent over ticket distribution for the upcoming civic body polls, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Tuesday replaced working presidents of the party's six districts units with immediate effect.

On Monday, Gupta had appointed working presidents of six district units but the appointments were withdrawn within hours.

In the latest list, three working presidents, whose name was in the first list issued on Monday, have been dropped.

Party sources claimed that the move was triggered after senior leaders including party MPs expressed discontent with some of the working presidents appointed by Gupta.

According to the fresh list, Sardar Kuldeep Singh has been appointed the president of Chandni Chowk, Manoj Tyagi of Navin Shahdara, Lata Gupta of Shahdara, Naresh Vashishth of Mehrauli, Vinod Sehrawat of Northwest Delhi and Ramesh Shokhanda of Najafgarh.

In Monday's list, Dipak Gauba was appointed as working president of Shahdara, Azad Singh of Mehrauli and Sunil Mittal of Northwest Delhi district units.

"Gauba and Singh were replaced after strong protest by the local MPs," a senior party leader said.

It was also charged that Gauba was opposed to BJP candidate from the Anand Vihar ward. Singh was expelled from the BJP in 2019 on charges of indiscipline.

It was also claimed that the working presidents were appointed in six districts where the sitting ones or their spouses were contesting MCD polls.

The elections for 250 wards of MCD will be held on December 4. Counting of votes will take place on December 7.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 22:32 IST

