JUST IN
G20 Summit in Bali: Must not promote restriction on energy supply, says PM
NSE phone tapping: Delhi HC reserves order on Chitra Ramkrishna's bail plea
India started intense coal gasification drive to reduce emissions: Joshi
Rajasthan ATS, SOG begin probe into Udaipur train track blast on CM orders
Migrants, cheap accommodation reasons behind Thane's burgeoning population
Submitted long-term low emissions growth strategy: India at COP27
Those holding public office should practice self restraint, not blabber: SC
Anger, lack of communication key in such crimes: Experts on Mehrauli murder
Respond to plea on teachers' vacancies, provide infra in schools: HC to MCD
PM Modi, Chinese President Xi shake hands at side event at G20 Summit
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
G20 Summit in Bali: Must not promote restriction on energy supply, says PM
Guj HC judge recuses self from hearing Teesta Setalvad's regular bail plea
Business Standard

Delhi Nurses Federation withdraws call for mass casual leave on Nov 16

The Delhi Nurses Federation has withdrawn its call for mass casual leave on November 16 due to the model code of conduct in place ahead of the civic polls, an official said on Tuesday

Topics
Delhi | nurse | medical industry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

coronavirus

The Delhi Nurses Federation has withdrawn its call for mass casual leave on November 16 due to the model code of conduct in place ahead of the civic polls, an official said on Tuesday.

The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) goes to polls on December 4 while the results will be declared on December 7.

On November 4, the Delhi Nurses Federation (DNF) announced that its members would go on a mass casual leave since its symbolic three-day strike did not yield a positive outcome.

The federation held a symbolic strike from 9-11 am from November 2-4 to put forward their demands, which include regularisation of services and long-due promotions.

"Due to rising cases of dengue, we have decided to take any further course of action after three weeks from now. If our mass casual leave protest doesn't move authorities to look into our demands, we will go for indefinite strike from November 30," DNF Secretary General Liladhar Ramchandani had said earlier.

On Tuesday, he said, the federation had withdrawn the call and deferred the protests till further notice.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 22:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU