MeitY releases strategy on blockchain for its adoption in govt systems

The electronics and IT ministry on Friday released a national strategy on blockchain for adopting the technology in government systems especially for e-governance services.
The ministry has adopted a multi-institutional approach for the national blockchain framework, which includes C-DAC for research and development of the framework, NIC and NICSI for hosting the national-level blockchain infrastructure and offering blockchain as a service.
"The national strategy to evolve a trusted digital platform for providing e-governance services using blockchain lays out overall vision and the development and implementation strategies for a National Blockchain Platform covering the technology stack, legal and regulatory framework, standards development, collaboration, human resource development and potential use cases," the strategy document said.
The government expects that the strategy document will provide the necessary guidance and support for realising the vision and creating a nationwide ecosystem for creating the National Blockchain Platform and development of relevant applications using this platform in various domains.
"MeitY will work with various government organisations and other stakeholders in implementing this strategy and realising the various advantages of the blockchain technology in terms of enhanced security, trust and its ability to ensure tamper-evident transactions," the document said.
Under the framework, the National e-Governance division will handle the implementation of projects undertaken by various ministries and departments at central as well as state levels.
The strategy seeks state government to develop state-specific blockchain applications on the shared blockchain infrastructure.
