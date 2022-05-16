India to host Regional Anti-Terror Structure talks under SCO today

-
-
India is set to host a Regional Anti-Terror Structure (RATS) talks under the auspices of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in New Delhi on Monday.
The key anti-terror meet will begin in New Delhi at 9 am today.
All members of the SCO will be attending the meeting which will include a three-member delegation from Pakistan.
An inter-ministerial delegation of Pakistan reached India via the Wagah border crossing on Saturday. The Pakistani delegation would stay in India till May 20, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.
Last month, Deputy Foreign Ministers of SCO member countries held consultations in Moscow where they highlighted the need for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan as soon as possible.
These key meetings are taking at a time when Afghanistan is facing a dire situation following the Taliban's takeover of the country in August last year. The Taliban's swift ascension to power resulted in economic disorder and food shortages that pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis.
Earlier in November, the third Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan was held in New Delhi in an expanded format.
The National Security Advisers/Secretaries of the National Security Councils of India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan participated in the meeting.
The participants had discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan, especially the security situation and its regional and global ramifications.
The sides had also paid special attention to the political situation in Afghanistan and threats arising from terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking as well as the need for humanitarian assistance.
