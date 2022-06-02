Meta sees 38% jump in hate speech; violent content up 86% on Insta in Apr

There has been a rise of around 37.82 per cent in on platform and 86 per cent jump in violent and inciting content on in April, according to a monthly report released by Meta.

The majority of the content in the report is based on detection by platforms before users reported to them.

According to the report released on May 31, detected 53,200 in April, which is 37.82 per cent higher compared to 38,600 detected in March, on which the platform took action.

The report showed that acted on 77,000 violence and incitement-related content in April compared to 41,300 in March.

"We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos or comments) we take action on for going against our standards. This metric shows the scale of our enforcement activity.

"Taking action could include removing a piece of content from or or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning," the report said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)