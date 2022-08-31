JUST IN
Meta takes action against 27 mn posts on Facebook, Instagram in India
Twin Towers demolition: Minor cracks found in some pillars at Emerald Court
No cap on airfare from now, ticket prices may go up during festive season
DGCA deregisters two more aircraft of SpiceJet due to non-payment of dues
Delhi pvt liquor shops to close from tomorrow, 300 govt vends to take over
Chidambaram offers help to Assam Congress in CAA case in Supreme Court
Removal of airfare caps will help in offering discounted tickets: IndiGo
First indigenous vaccine for cervical cancer prevention to be out tomorrow
NEET-PG counselling for medical seats likely to begin from Sept 19: Reports
Delhi court summons Jacqueline Fernandez on Sept 26 in extortion case
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Twin Towers demolition: Minor cracks found in some pillars at Emerald Court
Jacqueline cooked up stories, didn't disclose truth: ED chargesheet
Business Standard

Meta takes action against 27 mn posts on Facebook, Instagram in India

Social media major Meta had taken action against 27 million on Facebook and Instagram in July, the company said

Topics
Social Media | Facebook | Instagram

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Facebook, social media, tech
Representative Image

Social media major Meta had taken action against 2.7 crore on Facebook and Instagram in July, the company said in its monthly transparency report on Wednesday.

The company took action against 2.5 crore posts on Facebook and 20 lakh posts on Instagram to comply with Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

On Facebook, action against 1.73 crore spam content was taken. It was followed by 27 lakh post related to "adult nudity and sexual activity" and 23 lakh "violent and graphic content" related content.

Meta on its own identified 9.98 lakh "Dangerous Organizations and Individuals: Terrorism" related content and finally it took action against 99.8 per cent of the posts that were identified.

On Instagram, Meta found most of the content were in violation to its policy on "suicide and self injury" content followed by "adult nudity and sexual activity" and "violent and graphic content" related post, according to the report.

The company received 626 complaints from individuals on Facebook and 1,033 complaint for Instagram posts.

"Between 1st and 31st July, we received 626 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism, and we responded to 100 per cent of these 626 reports. Of these incoming reports, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 603 cases," the report said.

One hundred and eight-five individuals complained about their accounts being hacked followed by "lost access to a page or group" they used to manage.

Meta reviewed other 23 reports and took action on 9 while no action was taken against 14 reports as it may have found non-violative of its policies.

Similarly in the case of individual complaints on Instagram, Meta provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 945 cases.

A total of 705 individuals complaint about their fake profiles on the Instagram and action against 639 of them was taken by Meta.

Also, 715 Instagram users complaint about their account being hacked and action was taken on 167 complaints.

"Of the other 88 reports where specialised review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 35 reports in total," the report said.

Meta did not take action against the remaining 53 reports on Instagram as it may have found non-violative of its policy benchmarks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Social Media

First Published: Wed, August 31 2022. 22:34 IST

`
.