Peru's Covid-19 death rate found to be worlds' worst after revised data

Peru's COVID-19 death rate is found to be the worlds' worst after the government revised its data on Monday (local time).
The Peruvian Government has more than doubled the country's coronavirus death toll. The government updated the figure from 69,342 to 180,764 based on experts' advice, reported NHK World.
The government said that it took into consideration not only those who tested positive but also other criteria such as contact with people who have been confirmed to be infected.
Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the United States showed that the new figure has raised the COVID-19 deaths ratio in Peru to more than 500 per 100,000 people, surpassing the figure held by Hungary to become the worst in the world, reported NHK World.
Prime Minister Violeta Bermudez said at a news conference that it is her government's duty to make public this updated information, reported NHK World.
Peruvians have been struggling with the strain on the medical system as well as a shortage of cemeteries.
Experts had been pointing out that the government death toll did not reflect the real figure.
In Peru, a presidential run-off election is scheduled for Sunday. The response to the coronavirus is regarded as a major campaign issue among voters, reported NHK World.
