MGNREGA work demand drops in July 2020 as labourers get jobs in farms

After a huge rise in May-June, demand for work under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) tapered in July, as casual labourers returned to work in farms for sowing kharif crops. However, demand was still much higher than all previous years, underlining the scheme’s vital role in providing to the rural poor, a vast majority of whom are migrants.

Initial data sourced from the website shows that till July 31, some 31.5 million households had sought work under the scheme which was almost 28 per cent lower than the demand for work in June.

But even after a fall in July, the total households demanding work under as per the data available, was almost 71 per cent more in July 2020 as compared to July 2019, the data showed.

In July 2019, some 18.4 million households had sought jobs under while this 2020, this number jumped to 31.5 million (till July 31), which reflects the massive demand for work under the scheme due to Covid-19 lockdown.

Usually, demand for MGNREGA emplyment starts tapering off in July as the kharif sowing season starts in rural areas and casual labours get work in the fields where wages are generally higher, but this year, though the demand has tapered off, the fall is among the lowest.

Sowing of kharif crops has started at a brisk pace this year due to strong southwest monsoon in June and July in most parts of the country.

Till July 31, kharif crops have been sown in around 88.21 million hectares, which is almost 14 per cent more than last year, the agriculture ministry’s data showed.

So far, in the first two months of the monsoon season, farmers across India have completed sowing of kharif crops in around 83 per cent of the normal area, which is among the best in recent times.

But despite such good progress in sowing in kharif crops, demand for MGNREGA works hasn’t gone down sharply as compared to the previous years, which some experts say is a reflection of the extent of distress.

“Demand for work under MGNREGA usually falls in the months of July, August and September, as sowing activities starts in rural areas and labourers get work in fields, so the drop has to be looked in that context, but if the trend persists then it needs to see as to whether there is any artificial suppression of demand due to budgetary constraints,” Rajendran Narayanan, Assistant Professor at the Azim Premji University in Bangalore told Business Standard.

Some experts said with most work places beginning to start in cities after unlock 3, migrant labourers might prefer coming back to their original sites where daily wages are higher than what they get under MGNREGA.

The MGNREGA website shows that till July 31, around 245.23 million persondays of work has been provided under the scheme in July which is around 62 per cent less than in June.

But, this is provisional figure as lot of muster rolls take time to close which leads to spike in persondays of work provided once the process is complete.

In total in 2020-21, in the first four months, around 1.6 billion persondays of work has been generated under MGNREGA, which is 53.3 per cent of total budgeted persondays of work to be provided this year.

So far (till July 31), the MGNREGA website shows that over 53 million households have got job under the scheme of which over 400,000 have completed their mandatory 100 days of

The data shows that in the first four months of this fiscal year, over 50 per cent of the increased budget of Rs 101,500 crore has already been used, while the Central government has released 45 per cent of the same.



