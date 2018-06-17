MHA announces end of Ramzan ceasefire; security operations to resume in J&K

JUST IN
New Delhi 

File photo of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh | Photo: PTI

The Centre on Sunday decided not to extend the suspension of operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir announced in the beginning of Ramazan.

"The operations against the terrorists to resume," the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement.

The government commends the security forces for having shown exemplary restraint during Ramazan despite grave provocations, it said.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the government is committed to working for creating an environment free of terror and violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Government of India decides not to extend the suspension of operations in J&K announced in the beginning of Ramazan," the MHA said.

The announcement comes days after senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead in Srinagar.
First Published: Sun, June 17 2018. 12:44 IST

