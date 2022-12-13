MHA denies considering proposal to bring caste terrorism under NIA purview

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday made it clear in the that there was "no proposal" under its consideration for bringing crimes of caste terrorism under the purview of National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai replied to the query of a member of the Lower House D Ravikumar when he asked: "whether the government has any proposal to bring crimes of caste terrorism under the purview of National Investigation Agency (NIA), if so, the details thereof and if not, the reasons therefor".

"No such proposal is under consideration of the government. All aspects of terrorist acts have been defined in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in a comprehensive manner and all incidents of terrorism are investigated and prosecuted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and criminal laws of the country," Rai said in the written reply.

As per National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is mandated to investigate and prosecute offences of grave nature affecting the sovereignty, security and integrity of India, security of State, friendly relations with foreign States, matters relating to international treaties, etc, as specified in the Schedule to the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, which includes Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Minister further said.

As per the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India, subjects of "Police" and "Public Order" are with the State Governments. However, to prevent the commission of atrocities against people belonging to the "Scheduled Castes" and "Scheduled Tribes" of society, the Government has enacted the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, for the speedy trial of such offences and for the relief and rehabilitation of the victims of such offences.

