Central Secretariat Service officers take to Twitter over non-promotion

The CSS Forum, an association of Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officers, on Tuesday took to over non-promotion of their members.

The posts of Section Officers (SOs) have become vacant on a large scale in the CSS, one of the members of the association said.

"Out of 3,640 sanctioned posts for Section Officer in the central secretariat, 1,624 are vacant (that is about 45 per cent). Despite the availability of sufficient number of qualified officers, the vacant posts are not being filled even through promotion," the officer said.

"Thousands of people are requesting for promotion of eligible ASOs (Assistant Section Officers) of CSS and filling up of 1600+ vacancies in SO grade. CSS Forum requests @PMOIndia @DrJitendraSingh and @DoPTGoI to immediately look into the issue," the CSS Forum tweeted.

The campaign (#CSSASO2013) was also trending on the micro-blogging site, the CSS officer said.

The officers' body decided to take out a 'Unity March' on 'Kartavya Path' here if they don't get promoted, he said.

The CSS officers form the backbone of central secretariat working.

The sanctioned strength of CSS is more than 12,000, the officer said.

