2,639 govt jobs, 6,000 transit accommodation for Kashmiri migrants: MoS

As many as 2,639 government jobs have been provided to Kashmiri migrants under Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP), 2015, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha.
He also said the government has approved construction of 6,000 transit accommodation for Kashmiri migrant employees engaged or to be engaged in different departments of government of Jammu and Kashmir in the valley.
"2,639 government jobs have been provided to Kashmiri migrants under Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP), 2015," he said in a written reply.
Further, the minister said the government of Jammu and Kashmir has launched a portal on September 7, 2021 to address the grievances of Kashmiri migrants.
The government of India reimburses the expenditure incurred by the government of Jammu and Kashmir on providing the following facilities to the eligible Kashmiri migrants settled in Jammu, he said.
First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 17:06 IST
