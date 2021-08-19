JUST IN
Business Standard

MHA recommends CBI probe into purchase of 1,000 buses by Delhi govt

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has recommended a preliminary enquiry by the CBI into procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi government, officials said on Thursday.

Topics
Ministry of Home Affairs | Central Bureau of Investigation | Delhi government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock

The matter of "corruption" in annual maintenance contract (AMC) of the bus procurement by the Delhi Transport Corporation was raised by the BJP in Delhi Assembly in March this year.

A three-member committee formed by Lt Governor Anil Baijal in June had found procedural "flaws" in the AMC and recommended scrapping it.

The LG had referred the matter to the MHA in July for its consideration, the officials said.

First Published: Thu, August 19 2021. 15:53 IST

