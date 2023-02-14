10 trains running late due to dense fog, low visibility: Railways

-
ALSO READ
Dense fog covers Delhi, rail traffic affected; visibility reduces to 100m
17 trains running late in northern region due to low visibility, fog
Fog shrouds north India; flights, trains delayed due to low visibility
Dense fog envelops Delhi, reduces visibility to 50m; 39 trains delayed
Foggy morning in Delhi, visibility drops to 400 m; road, rail traffic hit
-
As many as ten passenger trains operating from different parts of the country to the national capital are running late due to dense fog and poor visibility conditions today.
"Ten long distance passenger trains coming to New Delhi from all over India are running late due to dense fog and poor visibility," the railways said on Tuesday.
While Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express is running late by an hour, Visakhapatnam -New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express is running late by one hour and fifteen minutes.
Meanwhile, Barauni- New Delhi Clone Special, Hyderbad-New Delhi Telangana Express and Ayodhya Cantt- Delhi Express are running behind schedule by one and a half hours each.
Howrah- New Delhi Poorva Express and Rajgir-New Delhi Sharmjeevi Express are also late by one hour and forty-five minutes each.
On the other hand, Kochuveli- Amritsar Express is late by two hours and Hyderabad- Hazrat Nizamuddin Dakshin Express is running late by two hours and thirty minutes.
Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express is late by three hours and thirty minutes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 09:28 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU