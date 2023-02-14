JUST IN
Business Standard

10 trains running late due to dense fog, low visibility: Railways

While Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express is running late by an hour, Visakhapatnam -New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express is running late by one hour and fifteen minutes

Topics
Railways  | Dense fog | Fog

ANI  General News 

A trains runs through a dense layer of fog on a cold and wintry morning

As many as ten passenger trains operating from different parts of the country to the national capital are running late due to dense fog and poor visibility conditions today.

"Ten long distance passenger trains coming to New Delhi from all over India are running late due to dense fog and poor visibility," the railways said on Tuesday.

While Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express is running late by an hour, Visakhapatnam -New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express is running late by one hour and fifteen minutes.

Meanwhile, Barauni- New Delhi Clone Special, Hyderbad-New Delhi Telangana Express and Ayodhya Cantt- Delhi Express are running behind schedule by one and a half hours each.

Howrah- New Delhi Poorva Express and Rajgir-New Delhi Sharmjeevi Express are also late by one hour and forty-five minutes each.

On the other hand, Kochuveli- Amritsar Express is late by two hours and Hyderabad- Hazrat Nizamuddin Dakshin Express is running late by two hours and thirty minutes.

Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express is late by three hours and thirty minutes.

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 09:28 IST

