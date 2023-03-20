JUST IN
Time for India to look at manufacturing of aerospace products: Scindia
Business Standard

Mild tremor of 3.2 magnitude felt in Gujarat's Kutch district, no casualty

The tremor was recorded at 7:35 AM with its epicentre located around 10 km north-northeast (NNE) from Bhachau city in Kutch district, the ISR said in its latest update

Topics
Earthquake | Gujarat

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Earthquake, quake
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

A tremor of 3.2 magnitude was recorded in Gujarat's Kutch district on Monday morning, according to the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR).

District authorities said no damage to life or property was reported.

The tremor was recorded at 7:35 AM with its epicentre located around 10 km north-northeast (NNE) from Bhachau city in Kutch district, the ISR said in its latest update.

Kutch district is located in a "very high risk" seismic zone, and the occurrence of mild tremors is a regular phenomenon.

As per the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA), the state faces a high earthquake risk and witnessed major incidents in 1819, 1845, 1847, 1848, 1864, 1903, 1938, 1956, and 2001.

The 2001 Kutch earthquake was the third largest and second most destructive earthquake in India over the last two centuries, killing more than 13,800 people and leaving 1.67 lakh others injured.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 11:40 IST

