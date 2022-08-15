JUST IN
No space for hate, separatism in India's culture: Jharkhand CM Soren
Mukesh Ambani and family receive fresh threats; Mumbai cops probing
Indians across globe celebrate 76th Independence Day with patriotic fervour
Yamuna level recedes below warning level of 204.5 metres in Delhi
Judiciary, legislature, executive need to work in tandem: Kiren Rijiju
Atmanirbhar toy industry: Modi hails fall in imports to cite self-reliance
Delhi airport launches beta version of DigiYatra app for Android platform
On 76th Independence day, PM Modi seeks cooperative, competitive federalism
Free education, healthcare are not freebies: Arvind Kejriwal on I-Day
Priyanka Gandhi urges people to unitedly work for taking country forward
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
On Independence Day, Gujarat CM announces series of benefits for people
Business Standard

Miles to go to fulfil PM Modi's Nari Shakti pledge for India in 2047

The rising share of women in the police force and aviation are among the few sunshine areas in a landscape of low, slow, or declining progress of women

Topics
Independence Day | Narendra Modi | women empowerment

Ishaan Gera  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses nation on 76th Independence Day at Red Fort. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses nation on 76th Independence Day at Red Fort. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today listed equality, specifically equality for women, as one of the five pledges citizens must take to fulfil the dreams of the freedom fighters for India by 2047, the 100th year of Independence. It is a pledge that will challenge the nation on many fronts.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Independence Day

First Published: Mon, August 15 2022. 14:55 IST

`
.