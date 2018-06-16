Militants attack security forces in Srinagar; 1 CRPF jawan injured

JUST IN
Dinesh Paswan, a constable in 29 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), sustained bullet injury in his abdomen

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Security personnel take positions during a gun battle with suspected militants at the Army camp in Nagrota in Jammu
File photo: Security personnel take positions during a gun battle

Militants attacked security forces at Lasjan area in the outskirts of the city on Saturday, injuring a CRPF jawan.

Dinesh Paswan, a constable in 29 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), sustained bullet injury in his abdomen, an official said, adding that he was admitted to a hospital.

"The injured jawan has been shifted to 92 Base Hosptial at Badami Bagh where he is currently under treatment," the official said.
First Published: Sat, June 16 2018. 16:18 IST

