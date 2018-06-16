Militants attack security forces in Srinagar; 1 CRPF jawan injured

-
ALSO READ
Militants attack CRPF camp in J&K's Pulwama; 1 jawan killed, 2 injured
Kashmir shutdown: CRPF jawan hurt in grenade attack by militants; updates
5 militants killed in Shopian, clashes break out between civilians & forces
Srinagar CRPF camp battle ends, 2 LeT militants dead: Top 10 developments
Pulwama attack: Five CRPF men, two terrorists killed
-
Militants attacked security forces at Lasjan area in the outskirts of the city on Saturday, injuring a CRPF jawan.
Dinesh Paswan, a constable in 29 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), sustained bullet injury in his abdomen, an official said, adding that he was admitted to a hospital.
"The injured jawan has been shifted to 92 Base Hosptial at Badami Bagh where he is currently under treatment," the official said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU