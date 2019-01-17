Minimum temperature at 4.2 degrees Celsius in Delhi; fog delays 11 trains

It was a cold foggy Thursday morning in the capital with the minimum temperature settling at 4.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average in the season.

Railways officials said 11 north-bound trains, including the Purushottam Express, Bhubneshwar-Delhi Duranto, Poorva Express, Brahmputra Mail, were running late by an average of 2-3 hours.

The dropped visibility in various parts of the city.

The visibility was 400 metres at Safdarjung at 8.30 am and 250 metres at Palam at 7.30 am, said a MeT department official.

Relative humidity was 100 per cent in the morning.

According to the forecast of the department, the day will be marked with clear skies. Haze and smoke will occur later in the day, the weatherman said.

The maximum temperature would be around 22 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were 21.3 degrees Celsius and 4.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.