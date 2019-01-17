Minimum temperature at 4.2 degrees Celsius in Delhi; fog delays 11 trains

-
ALSO READ
Cold wave continues to grip northern India, over 156 trains cancelled
Fog delays trains, all flights to and from Delhi: Check your travel status
Fog envelops Delhi, poor visibility delays train, flight operations
Smog, fog delay flights in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi; 151 trains cancelled
Fog delays trains, flights in Delhi, Bengaluru: All you need to know
-
It was a cold foggy Thursday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 4.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average in the season.
Railways officials said 11 north-bound trains, including the Purushottam Express, Bhubneshwar-Delhi Duranto, Poorva Express, Brahmputra Mail, were running late by an average of 2-3 hours.
The fog dropped visibility in various parts of the city.
The visibility was 400 metres at Safdarjung at 8.30 am and 250 metres at Palam at 7.30 am, said a MeT department official.
Relative humidity was 100 per cent in the morning.
According to the forecast of the department, the day will be marked with clear skies. Haze and smoke will occur later in the day, the weatherman said.
The maximum temperature would be around 22 degrees Celsius.
On Wednesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were 21.3 degrees Celsius and 4.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.
People residing in the national capital woke up to another cold and gloomy morning as the temperature remained below normal level and a thick blanket of fog engulfed the region on Thursday. Read @ANI Story| https://t.co/yPtSgsIsq2 pic.twitter.com/ywsrlGbwyY— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) January 17, 2019
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU