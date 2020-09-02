Mission Karmayogi great reform, will end culture of working in silos: Shah

Union Home Minister on Wednesday hailed the Union Cabinet's approval of Mission Karmayogi and said it is a landmark reform in the for the 21st century.

Shah also said the Modi government is fully committed towards building a future-ready civil service.

"To bring a transformational change in civil services, cabinet today approved #MissionKarmayogi. I thank PM @NarendraModi ji for this visionary reform. This holistic & comprehensive scheme will focus on individual as well as institutional capacity building. #CivilService4NewIndia," he tweeted.

The home minister said it is a landmark reform for the 21st century which will end the culture of working in silos and bring out a new work culture.

"Goal driven and constant training will empower & sensitize the civil servants to ensure accountability and transparency in the system. #CivilService4NewIndia," he said.

Shah said this reform will not only provide a mechanism for the government functionaries to improve their own performance but also enable them to fulfil and live upto the aspirations of 'New India'.

The on Wednesday approved Mission Karmayogi, a scheme for bringing post-recruitment reforms in

Under it, officers and government employees will get an opportunity to improve their performance under the mission.

A council, headed by the prime minister and having chief ministers as members, will approve the capacity building plans under the scheme.