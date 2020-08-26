Mizoram corornairus update: 14 more Covid-19 cases reported, tally at 967

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Our health systems vulnerable to pandemics: G20 countries on Covid-19
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Union group of ministers meeting over Covid-19 underway at Health Ministry
-
Fourteen new coronavirus cases have been reported from Mizoram, taking the total cases in the state to 967, according to the health bulletin issued by the State government on Wednesday.
Of the 14 newly reported cases, six of them are from Aizawl district, three each from Kolasib and Mamit district, and the remaining two from the Serchhip district.
A total of 464 people who were infected with the pathogen have either been cured or discharged in the state so far, while the active cases stand at 503.
As per the health bulletin, the state has recorded no fatalities due to the novel coronavirus till now.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU