Mizoram corornairus update: 14 more Covid-19 cases reported, tally at 967

Fourteen new coronavirus cases have been reported from Mizoram, taking the total cases in the state to 967, according to the health bulletin issued by the State government on Wednesday

ANI  |  General News 

Fourteen new coronavirus cases have been reported from Mizoram, taking the total cases in the state to 967, according to the health bulletin issued by the State government on Wednesday.

Of the 14 newly reported cases, six of them are from Aizawl district, three each from Kolasib and Mamit district, and the remaining two from the Serchhip district.

A total of 464 people who were infected with the pathogen have either been cured or discharged in the state so far, while the active cases stand at 503.

As per the health bulletin, the state has recorded no fatalities due to the novel coronavirus till now.

First Published: Wed, August 26 2020. 08:52 IST

