Himachal Pradesh coornavirus update: One more dies, 53 fresh cases recorded

Fifty-three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in on Tuesday, taking the hill state's tally to 5,155, while one more death due to the disease pushed the toll to 29, officials said.

The latest fatality was reported from Solan district, they said.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 1,324, Shimla Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

A 75-year-old man from Solan's BBN area died while he was being taken to hospital for treatment. He had comorbidities, a district official said.

His samples were taken and he tested positive for COVID-19 after his death, the official added.

So far, Mandi and Solan have reported the maximum number of deaths linked to COVID-19 at seven, followed by five in Kangra, four in Hamirpur, three in Chamba, two in Shimla and one in Sirmaur.

The total COVID-19 fatality count in includes a 70-year-old Delhi woman who stayed at a factory guest house in Baddi in Solan. She died at PGIMER, Chandigarh on April 2.

The state health department initially showed her death in its records but later it stopped doing so stating that according to protocols, her death should be included in Chandigarh's toll, where she had tested positive for the disease.

On the contrary, authorities in Chandigarh said the death of the woman should be included in the records of Himachal Pradesh, from where she was referred.

Of the 53 fresh cases, 16 were reported from Kangra, 11 from Una, 10 each from Solan and Sirmaur, three from Kullu, two from Shimla, and one from Mandi, Dhiman said.

As many as 164 more COVID-19 patients -- 74 in Solan, 27 in Sirmaur, 25 in Mandi, 14 in Chamba, 11 in Hamirpur, five in Shimla and four each in Kullu and Bilaspur -- recovered from the infection, he said.

With this, the total number of recoveries in the state has risen to 3,378, he said, adding that 52 patients have migrated out of the state.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 406, followed by Sirmaur (155), Kangra (147), Bilaspur (108), Mandi (99), Una (98), Chamba (87), Kullu (85), Hamirpur (59), Shimla (56), Kinnaur (22) and Lahaul-Spiti (2).

