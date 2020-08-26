Madhya Pradesh coronavirus update: Indore reports 187 new Covid cases

on Tuesday reported 187 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of novel cases in the district to 11,860 said Office of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in a bulletin.

As per the bulletin, a total of 202 persons were discharged on Tuesday taking the total number of recovered/discharged patients to 8,290

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in stood at 371.

There are 3,199 active cases in the district, and 6,027 people are under institutional quarantine.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, India reports 31,67,324 cases including 7,04,348 active cases and 24,04,585 patients cured/discharged/migrated.

