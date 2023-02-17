JUST IN
EAC-PM Chairman Bibek Debroy complains about Air India after flight delay
No service tax on takeaway food items sold by restaurants: CESTAT
India setting up $4 billion fund to backstop corporate debt market
India's deepwater exploration has vast investment potential: Research
Special event organised to celebrate signing of India-UAE CEPA in Abu Dhabi
India can attract over $ 20 bn investment in renewables in 2023: Experts
Salt pan workers of Little Rann protest eviction bid by Gujarat forest dept
Netflix global CEO meets union minister Anurag Thakur in New Delhi
Trai chief asks telecom operators to improve service quality at state level
Govt may bring 151 technical textile items under quality control order
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Uncertainty on US Fed's stance, actions can impact demand in India: RBI
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Mizoram Health Minister lays foundation stone for HIV/AIDS resource centre

Health Minister R Lalthangliana on Friday laid the foundation stone for the State Resource Centre for HIV/AIDS at Mizoram New Capital Complex in Aizawl

Topics
Mizoram | HIV/AIDS

Press Trust of India  |  Aizawl 

Photo: Shutterstock
Representative Image

Health Minister R Lalthangliana on Friday laid the foundation stone for the State Resource Centre for HIV/AIDS at Mizoram New Capital Complex in Aizawl.

The Rs 4 crore project is funded under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

"Although the project is named State Resource Centre for HIV/AIDS, it will be the office of the Mizoram State AIDS Control Society (MSACS)," the minister said.

He said that the society has been without a permanent office for years.

The event was attended by MSACS Steering Committee chairman and MLA ZR Thiamsanga, and health secretary Esther Lal Ruatkimi.

Mizoram now has the dubious distinction of being the highest HIV/AIDS prevalent state in the country.

According to MSACS, 27,241 people have been diagnosed with AIDS since October 1990 when the first HIV-positive case was reported in the state. So far, 3,506 people have died due to the deadly disease in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mizoram

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 22:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU