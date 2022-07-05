Bengal logs 1,132 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate increases to 15.12 pc

-
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 20,35,617 on Monday as 1,132 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.
The state had reported 1,822 fresh infections and three fatalities on Sunday.
The positivity rate rose to 15.12 per cent from 14.10 per cent on the previous day.
The death toll remained unchanged at 21,225 as no fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, it said.
The number of active cases rose to 11,139, while 576 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,03,253.
The state has tested 7,478 samples since Sunday, the bulletin added.
