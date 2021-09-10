Mizoram reports over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases for 4th consecutive day

-
ALSO READ
$32 mn World Bank loan for improving healthcare services in Mizoram
Mizoram to enroll children of Myanmar refugees in govt schools
Mizoram sees highest one-day spike of 938 new Covid cases; tally 32,083
Rishabh Pant tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of IND vs ENG series: Report
India vs England Tests full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
-
Mizoram reported over 1,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day on Friday as 1,055 more people, including 185 children, tested positive, taking the tally in the state to 69,026, a health department official said.
The death toll rose to 231 as one more person succumbed to the disease, he said.
The daily infection rate was at 10.77 per cent, as the new cases were detected from 9,799 sample tests.
Two fresh patients have travel history and the remaining 1,053 were found to have contracted the infection locally, he said.
The northeastern state had registered 1,061 new cases on Thursday, 1,214 on Wednesday and 1,468 on Tuesday.
Aizawl reported the highest number of new cases at 570, followed by Lawngtlai at 115 and Kolasib at 96, he said.
Mizoram now has 12,440 active cases, and 917 were cured of the disease on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 56,355, the official said.
The recovery rate among coronavirus patients is currently at 81.64 per cent.
The state has so far conducted more than 9.49 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, the official said.
According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, over 6.62 lakh people have been inoculated till Thursday with 2.87 lakh of them having received both doses of the vaccines.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU