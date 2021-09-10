Thane district's Covid-19 count rises by 286, death toll by 3

With the addition of 286 new cases, the infection count in district of Maharashtra rose to 5,53,920, an official said on Friday.

These new cases were reported on Thursday, he said. Three more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the death toll in the district to 11,333, the official said. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 count was 1,34,992, while the death toll stood at 3,294, another official said.

