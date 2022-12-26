JUST IN
Northeast Frontier Railways 1st Vande Bharat completed its trial run
Business Standard

Mock drill in UP hospitals, medical colleges to test Covid preparedness

Amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in some countries, UP govt has activated the administrative machinery to test its preparedness

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Medical workers prepare the BKC Jumbo Covid Care Centre in Mumbai on June 9, 2022 as cases rise in the city. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Representational Image

The Uttar Pradesh government has activated the administrative machinery to test Covid preparedness and management and will conduct mock drills at medical colleges and hospitals across the state on Tuesday.

This comes after two fresh cases were reported from Unnao and Agra.

The government, however, said there was no need to panic as the situation in Uttar Pradesh was under control.

 

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who holds the health portfolio, said, "We have received information about a Covid-positive patient in Agra and his sample has been sent for genome testing. There is nothing to worry as the situation is under control and the patient is in home isolation."

Pathak said, "I would like to appeal to all those who have recently travelled to foreign countries to remain in home isolation until they get tested for Covid."

He further said, "In case anyone tests positive, they should immediately inform the administration and we will make all arrangements."

Pathak added that there would be mock drills at all hospitals and medical colleges of the state at 10 a.m. on Tuesday to test Covid management.

Unnao Chief Medical Officer Dr Satya Prakash said a 21-year-old from Koraura village in Hasanganj tested positive at a private laboratory in Lucknow and his sample had been sent for genome sequencing.

Although the youth has not displayed any symptoms, the Rapid Response Team from Hasanganj Community Health Centre was sent to collect his sample for genome sequencing.

The team also collected samples from 24 other people who have come in contact with him. All of them are in home quarantine, Satya Prakash said.

--IANS

amita/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 16:47 IST

