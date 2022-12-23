UP CM takes stock of law and order situation, assesses Covid preparedness

Chief Minister on Friday reviewed the state's law and order situation with senior government and police officials and emphaised on merit-based speedy resolution of public problems and grievances.

Adityanath directed the officials to make arrangements for a peaceful celebration of Christmas while maintaining dialogue with all religious leaders. He also directed the officials to ensure that no religious conversions take place, the government said in a statement.

He also instructed the police to take stringent action against molesters and to ensure manufacturing and sale of illegal liquor don't take place.

Police personnel who are addicted to drugs should not be given field responsibility, he said and added that such staffers should be identified and their services terminated.

"Good law and order and adequate land bank are the primary imperatives for industrialisation. Investors from all over the world are impressed by the strong law and order of the state," the statement quoted him as saying.

The chief minister also suggested organising investors' conferences in all districts following the one-day recent Investors' and Exporters' Conference in Barabanki.

Emphasising on the regularity of meetings of the district 'Udyog Bandhu', he said district magistrates and superintendents of police should be present at the meetings and every problem of entrepreneurs solved.

He also reviewed the state's preparedness for Covid prevention following a renewed scare amid a sudden spurt in cases in some countries.

"Although the situation is completely normal in the state now, still we have to be cautious... This is not the time to panic but to be alert and careful," he said.

Adityanath also suggested making people aware about wearing facemasks in crowded places.

"We all have experienced the utility of Integrated Covid Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Covid management. ICCC should be activated once again," said.

The functioning of medical equipment, proper availability of doctors and paramedical staff should be ensured at all hospitals, he said and added that oxygen concentrators and plants should be functional.

"If there is a shortage of doctors or paramedical staff, inform immediately. The supply chain of life-saving drugs should remain smooth. The district magistrate himself should inspect the entire system. Mock drills will be organised soon under the supervision of the Government of India to prevent Covid spread," Adityanath said.

The chief minister also instructed timely completion of preparations for the Maghmela on Prayagraj's Triveni beach.

