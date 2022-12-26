JUST IN
Northeast Frontier Railways 1st Vande Bharat completed its trial run

The Northeast Frontier Railway's (NFR) first Vande Bharat Train, the semi-high-speed train completed its trial run from Howrah-New Jalpaiguri station on Monday, official statement said

Topics
Vande Bharat train | howrah

ANI  General News 

Vande Bharat Express
Representative image

The Northeast Frontier Railway's (NFR) first Vande Bharat Train, the semi-high-speed train completed its trial run from Howrah-New Jalpaiguri station on Monday, official statement said.

The train is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 30th December.

Vande Bharat Express train will be the first express train between New Jalpaiguri (NJP), Siliguri to Kolkata after Shatabdi Express.

Vande Bharat will have Passenger-friendly facilities like automatic doors and Wifi access.

The statement added that the nation's seventh Vande Bharat train took around 8.30 hours to complete about 560km between NJP-Howrah during the first trial run today.

A massive crowd was gathered at the station to get a glimpse of the train.

Shuvendu Chowdhury, Divisional Rail Manager (DRM) Katihar- Northeast Frontier Railway(NFR) at NJP said, the trial run was completed successfully and we are waiting for the final day for its service.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 16:36 IST

