JUST IN
Moderate earthquake in Jabalpur, adjoining areas of MP; no casualty
What is the Black Sea grain deal; where does it stand after Russia's exit?
Morbi bridge collapse: Death toll rises to 135, rescue operations still on
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rohith Vemula's mother joins Rahul, extends solidarity
Oct AQI review: With 7 days in 'very poor' category, 2022 worse than 2021
Morbi hospital gets makeover ahead of PM Modi's visit to meet the injured
President Murmu extends formation day greetings to several states
Delhi's air quality improves, now in 'poor' category, min temp 15.2 deg C
Samajwadi Party begins collecting proof of voter deletion in UP polls
Morbi bridge tragedy: Digvijaya Singh demands Gujarat CM's resignation
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
What is the Black Sea grain deal; where does it stand after Russia's exit?
Business Standard

Moderate earthquake in Jabalpur, adjoining areas of MP; no casualty

The moderate earthquake was experienced at 8.43 am in parts of Jabalpur, Dindori, Mandla, Anuppur, Balaghat and Umaria districts

Topics
earthquakes | Madhya Pradesh | Indian Meteorological Department

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

Earthquake in Japan

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit Jabalpur and adjoining districts of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

There was no report so far of any loss of life or property.

The moderate earthquake was experienced at 8.43 am in parts of Jabalpur, Dindori, Mandla, Anuppur, Balaghat and Umaria districts, IMD scientist Ved Prakash said.

Its epicentre was near Dindori, at a depth of 10 kilometres, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on earthquakes

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 11:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU