Moderate earthquake in Jabalpur, adjoining areas of MP; no casualty

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit Jabalpur and adjoining districts of on Tuesday morning, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

There was no report so far of any loss of life or property.

The moderate earthquake was experienced at 8.43 am in parts of Jabalpur, Dindori, Mandla, Anuppur, Balaghat and Umaria districts, IMD scientist Ved Prakash said.

Its epicentre was near Dindori, at a depth of 10 kilometres, he said.

