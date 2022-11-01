JUST IN
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rohith Vemula's mother joins Rahul, extends solidarity

Rahul Gandhi was joined by the mother of Rohith Vemula, a Dalit student of the University of Hyderabad who died by suicide in 2016 following alleged harassment, in the Bharat Jodo Yatra

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | Congress | Rohith Vemula

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra, Karnataka
Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday was joined by the mother of Rohith Vemula, a Dalit student of the University of Hyderabad who died by suicide in 2016 following alleged harassment, in the Bharat Jodo Yatra here.

Radhika Vemula walked with Gandhi briefly during the morning leg of the Yatra.

"Extended solidarity to Bharat Jodo Yatra, walked with Rahul Gandhi, and called upon Congress to save Constitution from BJP-RSS assault, Justice for Rohith Vemula, passing Rohith Act, increasing representation of Dalits, oppressed sections in higher judiciary, education for all," Radhika Vemula tweeted after the meeting.

The Congress from its official Twitter handle and several party leaders tweeted pictures of Radhika Vemula walking with Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The death of the 26-year-old Dalit student on January 17, 2016 triggered a nationwide agitation against casteism in institutions of higher learning.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 10:58 IST

