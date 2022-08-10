JUST IN
Business Standard

Moderate rain in Mumbai; IMD forecasts more showers with strong wind

Mumbai and its suburbs witnessed moderate rains in the last one day and the India Meteorological Department has Mumbai has predicted more moderate showers with strong wind over the next 24 hours.

Topics
Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

People holding umbrellas wade through a flooded road following heavy monsoon rains, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
The local trains and bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were operating normally. There was no diversion of any bus service, a civic official said on Wednesday.

After heavy overnight downpour on Tuesday, the rain intensity reduced in Mumbai, he said.

The city recorded 26.87 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8 am on Wednesday, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 31.38 mm and 33.06 mm downpour respectively in the same period, he said.

The IMD has predicted moderate rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy showers at isolated places in the next 24 hours.

It has also forecast occasional strong winds with a speed of 40-50 kilometre per hour and very likely to reach up to 60 kmph.

There will be a high tide of 4.34 metres in the Arabian Sea at 10.45 am on Wednesday. The next high tide will be of 3.81 metres at 10.39 pm, according to civic officials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 10 2022. 11:16 IST

